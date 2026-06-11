SpaceX to 'reshape public markets' but analysts doubt valuation ahead of IPO launch

Targeting $1.77trn valuation

clock • 2 min read

SpaceX is set to debut on the Nasdaq on Friday (12 June) in what is expected to be the biggest stock market debut in history.

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