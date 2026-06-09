Carmignac adds Frederic Jeanmaire to European equity team

Joins from Columbia Threadneedle

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Carmignac has hired experienced European equity fund manager Frederic Jeanmaire to its London-based investment team.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

FCA contacts four D2C platforms over lack of shareholder proxy voting access

Finsbury Growth & Income's losses continue as NAV drops 1.7% in May

More on People moves

Carmignac adds Frederic Jeanmaire to European equity team
People moves

Carmignac adds Frederic Jeanmaire to European equity team

Joins from Columbia Threadneedle

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 June 2026 • 1 min read
Quilter Cheviot Europe CEO Andrew Fahy to take on international brief
People moves

Quilter Cheviot Europe CEO Andrew Fahy to take on international brief

Tim Childe stepping back

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 June 2026 • 1 min read
Regnan head of equity impact solutions Tim Crockford leaves firm
People moves

Regnan head of equity impact solutions Tim Crockford leaves firm

After closure of funds

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot