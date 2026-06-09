Kingswood moves under Mattioli Woods brand

Follows merger

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Kingswood Group (Kingswood) has been placed under the Mattioli Woods brand following the firms’ merger in October 2025.

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Jen Frost
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Jen Frost

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