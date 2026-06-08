Nuveen brings $4.5bn US quantitative equity strategy to Europe

Small- and mid-cap strategy

clock • 1 min read

Nuveen is set to offer European investors access to its US Quantitative small- and mid-cap equity strategy amid rising client demand.

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