Premier Miton hit by 'continued net outflows' as AUM drops 10%

£9bn assets under management

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Premier Miton has suffered a £1.3bn drop to its assets under management in the six months to 31 March 2026, mostly due to “continued net outflows” from its international equity strategies.

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