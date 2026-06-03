Regnan head of equity impact solutions Tim Crockford leaves firm

After closure of funds

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Regnan, the sustainable investment arm of JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM), has shut its Global Equity Impact Solutions funds and its head of equity impact solutions, Tim Crockford, has left the firm.

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