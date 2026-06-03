OECD downgrades global GDP projections to 2.8% amid continuing Middle East conflict

‘Dominant force’ shaping economic outlook

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has downgraded its projections for global GDP growth in 2026, as the conflict in the Middle East has become “the dominant force shaping the global economic outlook”.

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