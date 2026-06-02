Richard Romer-Lee to retire as Titan Square Mile CEO

Long-standing career in fund research

clock • 2 min read

Richard Romer-Lee is to retire as CEO of Titan Square Mile at the beginning of June, following its integration into the broader Titan Wealth Group.

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