Evelyn Partners names CEO and CFO successors as NatWest deal nears completion

Geddes and Gersh to exit

Sophia Panayi
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners has named its incoming CEO and chief financial officer (CFO), with CEO Paul Geddes and CFO Alex Gersh set to step down from their roles following the firm’s acquisition by NatWest Group.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sophia Panayi
Author spotlight

Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sophia Panayi

Chancellor eyes 22% levy on cash in stocks and shares ISAs

Isio eyes addition of private assets to MPS

More on Companies

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO
Companies

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO

$65bn in Series H funding

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 June 2026 • 4 min read
Evelyn Partners names CEO and CFO successors as NatWest deal nears completion
Companies

Evelyn Partners names CEO and CFO successors as NatWest deal nears completion

Geddes and Gersh to exit

Sophia Panayi
Sophia Panayi
clock 01 June 2026 • 2 min read
Titan Square Mile axes Evenlode Global Equity rating
Companies

Titan Square Mile axes Evenlode Global Equity rating

Amid manager changes

Alex Sebastian
clock 26 May 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot