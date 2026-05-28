FGT to do 'whatever it takes' after 'disappointing' half-year

£100m borrowing facility

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The board of Finsbury Growth & Income trust (FGT) has decided to up its dividends by at least 50%, from approximately 20p to 30p per share, from 1 October.

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