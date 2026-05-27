Scottish Mortgage's 'strong year' propelled by SpaceX

£16.1bn in assets

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Scottish Mortgage investment trust’s (SMT) share price has leaped 26.8% in the year to 31 March 2026.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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