Investors more upbeat on renewable energy financing after Middle East conflict

UKSIF survey

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Investors are overwhelmingly positive about the prospects for renewable energy financing in the wake of conflict in the Middle East, according to a poll by the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF).

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