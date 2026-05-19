OBR independence 'a major advantage' for UK economy

Treasury Committee hearing

clock • 4 min read

The independence of the Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) is highly valuable, the Treasury Committee has been told at a hearing today (19 May).

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