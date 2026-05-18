CEOs leverage UK M&A 'momentum' to bolster AI capabilities

EY-Parthenon CEO outlook

clock • 1 min read

UK chief executives are set to increase M&A activity in the next year to accelerate AI transformation and long-term growth, with over half of those surveyed by EY prioritising domestic growth.

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