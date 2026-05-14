UK economy grows 0.6% in Q1 despite Middle East conflict

Services output grows 0.8%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The UK economy expanded 0.6% in the first quarter of 2026, buoyed by services and construction output, despite significant headwinds from the conflict in the Middle East.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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