House of Lords demands government clarity regarding regulation and economic growth

'Regulators must play their part'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read
Working with regulators and ensuring sponsoring departments had suitable metrics to record performance was also recommended.
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Working with regulators and ensuring sponsoring departments had suitable metrics to record performance was also recommended.

A House of Lords Committee has argued that unclear governmental guidance towards regulators may hinder innovation and growth.

In its Time is money: How regulators can support growth report published today (12 May), the cross-party House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee has urged the government to provide clear guidance to regulators regarding their role.

Particularly, the committee asked clarification on the trade-off between supporting economic growth and regulators' other duties.

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It said that failing to do so "could drive new investment away from the UK".

The committee also asked the government to provide political cover where it wants a regulator to be more open to risk, legislate so that regulatory framework can adapt, and estimate the extent to which the governments' Action Plan will reduce the cost compliance.

Working with regulators and ensuring sponsoring departments had suitable metrics to record performance was also recommended.

The committee also asked regulators to speed up their internal processes, proactively engage with the industry and utilise tools, such as sandboxes, to test innovative products, services and technologies.

Committee chair Dianne Hayter argued that if "the government says economic growth is its number one aim […] government itself must take difficult decisions on how regulators should balance economic growth with the protections that citizens and the environment rely on, and the levels of risk to which the public should be exposed".

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"Regulators must play their part by performing their functions more effectively, providing the speed and certainty businesses need to make investments, and the flexibility to respond to innovation," she added.

"If growth is the government's priority, it must provide clarity to regulators about its expectation and the political coverage for them to be less risk averse. The time to act is now."

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