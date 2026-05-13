FCA releases further details on bereavement processes review

47% felt supported

Sophia Panayi
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has released further details on its review into bereavement processes, focusing on platforms, advisers and wealth managers.

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Sophia Panayi
Author spotlight

Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

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