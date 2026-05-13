Investors and managers expect strong crypto ETF inflows to force clearer regulation

Nickel institutional investor survey

clock • 1 min read

Amid forecasts of greater crypto ETF inflows in the next year despite the asset class’s volatility, investors said regulators will be forced to create clear regulatory frameworks.

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