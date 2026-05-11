The Investment Association to name EY's John Owen as next CEO

Former Treasury director

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

The Investment Association (IA) is set to appoint John Owen as its next chief executive, Investment Week understands.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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