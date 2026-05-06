Global X ETFs Europe appoints George King as head of capital markets

Joins from JPMAM

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

ETF provider Global X ETFs has hired George King as head of capital markets in a bid to enhance its fund solutions for European investors.

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