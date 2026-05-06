Retail investors shun private markets and AI for financial advice

Morningstar survey

clock • 2 min read

Retail investment in private markets has remained low, with 72% of investors not allocating to the asset class and 52% avoiding alternatives altogether, despite offering strong returns, Morningstar found.

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