Regulator launches review of poor claims management practices

Investigation into CMCs and law firms

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is to review the claims management market and investigate if consumers are being failed by some claims management companies (CMC) and law firms.

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Jenna Brown
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