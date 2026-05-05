Just 9% of Schroders funds fail to deliver consistent performance value

Assessment of Value report

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Seven of 77 Schroders funds failed to demonstrate consistent performance value, according to the asset manager’s latest Assessment of Value (AoV) report.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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