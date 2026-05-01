Polar Capital renames healthcare fund amid 'transformative' industry changes

Investment strategy unchanged

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Polar Capital has renamed its Healthcare Blue Chip fund to Polar Capital Global Healthcare Select fund to better reflect the strategy’s long-standing, high conviction investment approach.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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