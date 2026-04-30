Saba-led shareholders officially oust EWI board in 'rude awakening' for trust sector

Turnout of 62%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Activist hedge fund Saba Capital has emerged victorious in its campaign to replace the board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment (EWI) trust after shareholders voted to replace the incumbent directors with three independent Saba-nominated replacements.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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