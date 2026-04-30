EWI admits defeat to Saba in 'disappointing day'

AGM 30 April

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh Worldwide Investment trust (EWI) has revealed it is highly likely that its directors will be replaced by three nominees of US activist Saba Capital later today (30 April).

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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