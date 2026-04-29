ISA millionaires more likely to reap benefits of early investment than non-millionaires

Hargreaves Lansdown 2025/26 data

clock • 1 min read

People with over £1m in an ISA were more likely to invest early in the 2025/26 tax year to build wealth than non-millionaires, according to Hargreaves Lansdown (HL).

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