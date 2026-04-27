RBC Brewin Dolphin expands Voyager range with passive funds

Six risk options

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

RBC Brewin Dolphin has launched a Voyager Passive fund range to bolster its array of investment solutions.

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