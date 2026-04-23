Average adviser age falls to late 40s

FCA’s 2025 Adviser Survey also finds number of advice firms decreased

Sophia Panayi
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s 2025 Adviser Survey has found there are 15% fewer advice firms in the UK since 2021 and around 31,000 advisers, while the average adviser age has fallen.

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Sophia Panayi
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Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

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