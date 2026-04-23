European funds rise 19% in Q1 despite Iran conflict outflows

Morningstar flows data

clock • 2 min read

European funds gathered €184.2bn in Q1 2026, excluding money market funds, despite conflict in the Middle East, according to Morningstar’s latest review of the European open-end ETF market.

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