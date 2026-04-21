GPUs becoming 'mainstream assets' but knowledge gap still a hurdle

Nuway Capital and KPMG Ireland report

clock • 2 min read

Graphics processing units (GPUs) are becoming mainstream infrastructure assets for investors to target, rather than a "niche tech play".

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