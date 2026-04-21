Jupiter shares rise as it books £1.5bn inflows and receives upgrade

AUM surges 27%

clock • 1 min read

Jupiter Fund Management has reported £1.5bn net inflows for the three months to 31 March 2026 as total assets under management grew 27%.

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