UK unemployment rate dips to 4.9% in February but pay growth lags

ONS data

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The UK unemployment rate in February 2026 dropped from 5.2% to 4.9%, according to data from the Office for National Statistics today (21 April).

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