Saba requisitions general meeting to remove board of Impax Environmental Markets

Saba emerges with 29.9% stake

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Just days after Impax Environmental Markets’ (IEM) tender offer, activist shareholder Saba Capital Management has revealed it will requisition a general meeting to replace the incumbent board.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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