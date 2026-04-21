EFG Asset Management veteran Hilary Wakefield departs

After more than 27 years

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

EFG Asset Management head of UK portfolio management Hilary Wakefield has left the company, Investment Week understands.

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Cristian Angeloni
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