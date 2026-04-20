Liquidity a 'limiting factor' to wider investment trust adoption

65% of wealth managers utilise trusts

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Liquidity was the largest barrier for wealth and asset managers investing in trusts with over half (54%) identifying it as a “limiting factor”.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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