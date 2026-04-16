European active ETF market accelerates to €85.6bn in assets in Q1 2026

Competition heating up

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Assets in European-domiciled active ETFs have grown rapidly in recent years, rising from €52.5bn at the end of 2024 to €85.6bn at the close of Q1 2026, according to data from Morningstar.

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