ONS pushes Transformed Labour Force Survey transition to 2027

Deadline December 2027

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Plans to transition from the Labour Force Survey (LFS) to the Transformed Labour Force Survey (TLFS) have been delayed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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