Government investment campaign leads 85% of young people to rethink saving

AI a key inspiration

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The UK government-backed Retail Investment Campaign has significantly altered attitudes towards saving and investing.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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