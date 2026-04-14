Saba ups stake in BlackRock Smaller Companies to 11.6%

Activist campaign continues

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management has increased its position in BlackRock Smaller Companies trust (BRSC) from 10.1% to 11.6%.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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