Hargreaves Lansdown and SJP among early adopters of City Hive ACT recognition

ACT Informed

clock • 2 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown, St James's Place, Cazenove and EQ Investors have become some of the first firms to adopt City Hive's Action, Challenge, Transparency (ACT) Informed designation.

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