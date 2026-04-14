HVPE reveals $400m tender offer to enhance shareholder liquidity

Trading at 29.1% discount

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of HarbourVest Global Private Equity trust (HVPE) has announced a raft of strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder returns and address the wide discount it currently trades at.

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