Jamie MacLeod named executive chair of Apex Foundation and Apex Wealth

Three decades of experience

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Global financial services provider Apex Group has appointed Jamie MacLeod as executive chair of the Apex Foundation and Apex Wealth.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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Three decades of experience

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