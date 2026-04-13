Iran conflict prompts ETF investors to reduce portfolio risk in March

Amundi monthly ETF flows

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows slowed drastically in March, with investors prioritising broad equity exposure and short duration bonds, according to monthly flows data from Amundi.

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