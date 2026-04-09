FCA urged to include single- or dominant-asset structures within closed-end investment companies

Consultation expected

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Members of the investment trust industry have urged the UK’s financial regulator to include single- or dominant-asset structures within closed-ended investment companies.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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