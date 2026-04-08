Q1 EMEA IPO proceeds rise 30% as defence sector leads fundraising activity

UK and Americas attractive

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

EMEA raised $7.4bn across 34 IPOs during the first quarter of 2026, as defence, energy and industrials led the fundraising.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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