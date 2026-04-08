Schiehallion shares swing to premium on valuation uplift from private holdings

‘Generational IPOs’ ahead

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Valuation uplifts among some of its largest private holdings and strong performance saw the Baillie Gifford Schiehallion fund’s (MNTN) share price swing from a wide discount to a premium, according to its latest annual financial report published today (8 April).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Foresight hires Duncan Symonds to steer real assets business

Energy price shock causes firms to increase inflation expectations

Trustpilot