Foresight hires Duncan Symonds to steer real assets business

£10.9bn in AUM

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Foresight Group has appointed Duncan Symonds as partner and global head of real assets as it looks to expand its offering in the sector.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Schiehallion shares swing to premium on valuation uplift from private holdings

Energy price shock causes firms to increase inflation expectations

More on People moves

Foresight hires Duncan Symonds to steer real assets business
People moves

Foresight hires Duncan Symonds to steer real assets business

£10.9bn in AUM

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 07 April 2026 • 1 min read
Copia Capital hires Ian Hooper as managing director in MPS push
People moves

Copia Capital hires Ian Hooper as managing director in MPS push

Joins from Progeny Asset Management

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 02 April 2026 • 1 min read
L&G promotes Emiel van den Heiligenberg to CIO of asset management
People moves

L&G promotes Emiel van den Heiligenberg to CIO of asset management

30 years' experience

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 01 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot