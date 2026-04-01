Video interview: GIB Asset Management's Marcin Lewczuk at Funds to Watch Asia

Last month GIB Asset Management spoke at Investment Week's Funds to Watch Asia series that took place in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

At the event, we caught up with GIB's speaker, Marcin Lewczuk, co-portfolio manager, in this short video interview to find out why the fund they presented was a 'fund to watch' and what's its role in an investors portfolio.

Marcin presented a session called 'Empowering the Underestimated in Emerging Markets'.

GIB Asset Management will also be joining us at our Emerging Markets Market Focus event on 14th May and at the Fixed Income Market Focus on 1st October both in London. Visit our events page for more information: https://www.investmentweek.co.uk/events