Partner Insight: AI Beneficiaries - Investing in Second-Order Effects

In this article, Thomas Kamei, Head of Tailwinds for MSIM's Counterpoint Global, shares the team's proprietary research on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation's potential impact on the business landscape and society, including the beneficiaries of second order effects.

For over 20 years, Counterpoint Global has had a dedicated research effort focused on disruption and innovation. While big technological innovations create huge investment opportunities, we have found that it's often the companies that leverage the technology, rather than the suppliers that create the most enduring value for investors.

We believe this insight applies to AI and automation and we propose a way to systematically identify which companies are set for efficiency gains and increased profitability from adopting AI.

Readers will gain a new way to understand the AI exposure in their portfolios beyond the obvious under or overweight the GPU chip manufacturers and learn of surprising investment opportunities in companies poised to adopt these technologies.